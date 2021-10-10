Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,413 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Li Auto worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,138,000 after buying an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,065,000 after buying an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.06 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

