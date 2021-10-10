Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1,888.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,216,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Global by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 498,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.38.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

