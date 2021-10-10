Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24,417.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 185,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Trane Technologies worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $123.08 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

