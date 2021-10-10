Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $3.83 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $93.91 million and approximately $148.92 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00082206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,603.39 or 0.99819321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.36 or 0.06125878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

