Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) vs. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Head to Head Review

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Life Storage 0 3 6 0 2.67

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.99%. Life Storage has a consensus price target of $118.70, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Life Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 26.92% 7.60% 3.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and Life Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $616.77 million 15.64 $151.57 million $3.97 29.62

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Storage beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

