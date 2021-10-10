Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $3.00 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005416 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $387,584.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00319126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

