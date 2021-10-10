Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Lightspeed POS worth $192,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $86.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.19.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.