Lightstreams Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 105.6% against the dollar. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.00217265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00098174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

