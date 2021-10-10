Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 172,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.94% of Linde worth $1,408,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Linde by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

LIN opened at $296.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.