Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,567,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,544 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of Linde worth $742,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Linde by 24.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 7.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

LIN stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $296.19. 909,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.89. The stock has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

