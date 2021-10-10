Linear (LINA) Price Tops $0.0571 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last week, Linear has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $228.66 million and approximately $129.95 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.