Linear (LINA) Trading 39.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $215.40 million and $117.29 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

