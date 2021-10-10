LINK (LN) Achieves Market Cap of $717.90 Million

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $120.13 or 0.00218603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $717.90 million and $743,552.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINK has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00063629 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,941.24 or 0.99973652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.13 or 0.06203420 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003139 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.