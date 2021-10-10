LINKA Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,617.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. LINKA has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $2,617.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.