Litecoin Cash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,101.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $14.71 million and approximately $5,101.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,855.39 or 0.99661137 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 742,049,387 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.