Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $180.50 on Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $180.50 or 0.00327184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $12.40 billion and $3.12 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,718,258 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

