Lition Market Cap Tops $312,451.55 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a total market cap of $312,451.55 and $65,103.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

