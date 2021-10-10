LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,168 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of LKQ worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 59.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 200,600 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $52.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

