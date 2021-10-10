Lobstex (LOBS) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $71,169.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,602,661 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

