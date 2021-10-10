Lobstex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,169.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.63 million and $71,169.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,602,661 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

