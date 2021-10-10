LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $94.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00538522 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.01151320 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,163,712 coins and its circulating supply is 50,950,935 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

