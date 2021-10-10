Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 10th. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,314.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.09 or 0.06239000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.39 or 0.00318879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $590.49 or 0.01067508 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00096802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00490203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00334971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.83 or 0.00317878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004949 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.