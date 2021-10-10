London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.2694 dividend. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.