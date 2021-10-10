Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Tops $0.0141 on Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

