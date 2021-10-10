Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,504 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Lordstown Motors worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

RIDE opened at $4.89 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $865.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

