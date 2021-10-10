L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRLCY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $95.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.00.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

