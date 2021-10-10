Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 76,083 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $165,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $206.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

