LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of LPL Financial worth $45,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $167.25 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

