LPL Financial LLC Acquires 489,865 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.64% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $321,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.