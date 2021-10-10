LPL Financial LLC Acquires 721,534 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,345,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,534 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $744,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

