LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,244,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454,180 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $705,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

