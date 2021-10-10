LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $515,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

