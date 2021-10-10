LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,148 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,287,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.10% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $663,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,138,000 after buying an additional 242,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

