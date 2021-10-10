LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,135 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.60% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $507,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

