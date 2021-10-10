LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,133,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.95% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $452,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $407.93 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $294.79 and a 52-week high of $430.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $416.85 and a 200-day moving average of $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.