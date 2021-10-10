LPL Financial LLC Has $1.14 Billion Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,142,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,256,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,488,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

