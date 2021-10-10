LPL Financial LLC Has $2.51 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.14% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,507,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $84.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

