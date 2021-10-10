LPL Financial LLC Has $269.78 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.01% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $269,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.05 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84.

