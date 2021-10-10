LPL Financial LLC Has $279.48 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $279,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,286,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,323,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $785.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.65 billion, a PE ratio of 409.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

