LPL Financial LLC Has $316.84 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $316,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.