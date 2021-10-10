LPL Financial LLC Has $322.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $322,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 494,839 shares of company stock worth $420,490,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,801.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,489.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,804.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

