LPL Financial LLC Has $998.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $998,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,954,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,357.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3,365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

