LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.91% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $643,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $277.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.63 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

