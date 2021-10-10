LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $760,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

