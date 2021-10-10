LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $606,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

