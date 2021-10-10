LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,278 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.5% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $532,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

USMV stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

