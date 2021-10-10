LPL Financial LLC Purchases 152,211 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $226,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 35,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

