LPL Financial LLC Purchases 200,614 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $255,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

