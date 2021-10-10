LPL Financial LLC Purchases 261,101 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261,101 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $439,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

