LPL Financial LLC Purchases 61,993 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.02% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $490,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.